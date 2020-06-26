Texas Officials Brace For Fed Withdrawal

In a letter obtained by TPM, Dallas’ mayor asked HHS Secretary Azar to continue federal support for two testing sites in his city. Sens. Cruz and Cornyn have made the same request for seven sites across the state. The incident commander of the Dallas sites is holding out hope that federal support might continue.

But as the COVID outbreak in the state intensifies, the sunset date for federal support — June 30 — is drawing near.

Matt Shuham reports on the situation in Texas as the day approaches.