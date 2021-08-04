Support For DeSantis Drops Amidst Pro-COVID Policy Push

Latest
By
|
August 4, 2021 2:25 p.m.

Floridians don’t seem wild about Gov. DeSantis’s pro-COVID policy agenda. A new poll out this morning shows DeSantis’s public support falling roughly ten points since May. The new poll is from St Pete Polls and shows DeSantis with 44% approval and 49% disapproval.

We can’t say with certainty that it’s an apples to apples comparison since the earlier poll was from a different pollster polling on behalf of the state Chamber of Commerce. It’s also the case that DeSantis’s public approval has tended to ebb and crest along with the vicissitudes of COVID, unsurprisingly. So it could bounce back. But it suggests voters have not been impressed by DeSantis’s performance during the recent surge of COVID infections and hospitalizations in the state.

Back in May the Florida Chamber of Commerce poll showed DeSantis with 55% and 40% disapproval.

Some other findings. Joe Biden (49%) has higher approval in Florida than DeSantis (44%). DeSantis has ordered schools not to mandate masks for the reopening of schools. 62% of Floridians think all schools should require masks.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
