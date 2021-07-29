Subpoena Jim Jordan

As the Jan 6th investigation committee gets down to work we are learning each day how many members of the House GOP caucus are at best witnesses to key events tied to Jan 6th and perhaps in some cases perps. Rep. Jim Jordan got asked again about what conversations he had with President Trump on January 6th. The questions were from Taylor Popielarz who covers the Ohio delegation for Spectrum News. You have to watch the video to appreciate how caught off guard Jordan seemed to be by the question and how flustered and tense he got when pressed on details.

Here’s the video.

Rep. Jim Jordan says he doesn’t remember when on Jan. 6 he spoke to Trump.@TaylorPopielarz presses Jordan on the issue. Was the phone call with Trump *during* the siege of the Capitol? Jordan seems caught off guard here.

pic.twitter.com/iSAs8M2jbq — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 29, 2021

I also took a moment to transcribe his remarks verbatim – not easy given how rapidly he talks, especially when he appears to be panicking.

Here goes.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

INTERVIEWER: Yes or no, did you speak with President Trump on January 6th?

JORDAN: Yeah i mean I speak … i spoke with the president last week. I speak with the President all the time. I spoke with him on January 6th. I mean i talk with President Trump all the time. And that’s, that’s … I don’t think that’s unusual. I would expect members of Congress to talk with the President of the United States when they’re trying to get done the things they told the voters in their district to do. I’m actually kind of amazed sometimes that people keep asking this question. Of course … I talk to the President all the time. I talked … like I said, I talked with him last week.

INTERVIEWER: On January 6th did you speak with him before, during or after the Capitol was attacked?

JORDAN: Ahhh i’d have to go … I’d I I … i spoke with him that day after … i think after … i don’t know if i spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know. i’d have to go back and …. I mean i don’t, I don’t I don’t know … ahhh … that … when those conversations happened. But what I know is that I spoke with him all the time.

Does that sound like someone who has a good answer to this question?