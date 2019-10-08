Strong Support

We can’t necessarily say support is growing over the last two weeks since it’s the first survey from this poll since the Ukraine story broke. But this poll from the Post shows a substantial majority of the public supporting House Democrats’ decision to open an impeachment inquiry against the President. 58% support the decision, 38% oppose.

If you break down that 58%, 49% support removal from office, 6% oppose it and 3% don’t have an opinion.

A small note on method: on the removal from office question, the Post asks that question in a funny way. “Do you think the House of Representatives should or should not vote to remove Trump from office?” I’m not sure it makes a huge difference. But the House votes to impeach, not remove from office. The Senate does that. In practice, yes, that’s what it does. But the precise definitions here are important. So I thought I’d note it.

The Post has asked this question four times this calendar year. Support for an impeachment inquiry had ranged between 37% and 41%.