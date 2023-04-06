Stop! Read! Super Important.

We’re four days into our annual TPM membership drive and we’re making progress. I try to make these pitches fun and punchy. But really … it’s super, super important. These drives are always something of a leap in the dark. We don’t know how they’ll go. So a really sincere thank you to all 202 new members who’ve signed up so far this week. Thank you! (If you’re game, shoot us an email and let us know why you chose to sign up.) If you haven’t, please just click right here and join us! You get access to everything we publish and depending on which membership level you choose you get reduced or zero ads which makes reading the site faster and less cluttered. Most important you support our team’s work. You ensure TPM stays vital and independent. Just click right here.
Latest
41 mins agoAOC Renews Calls For Clarence Thomas To Resign From SCOTUS, This Time Over Luxury Gifts From GOP Megadonor
3 hours agoFox News Host Doocy Calls Out Trump Attacks On Judge’s Family: ‘A Very Bad Look’
3 hours agoFounder Of News Site Covering Tennessee Gun Protests Says Shots Fired At His Home
3 hours agoFive Points On Idaho’s Newly Passed, First-Of-Its-Kind Abortion Ban
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|April 5, 2023 6:01 p.m.
A month after the Democratic-controlled state legislature sent the bill to her desk, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) officially repealed…
-
|April 5, 2023 10:58 a.m.
We’ve now had the day of spectacle and legal experts have had a chance to provide their first analyses of…
-
|April 4, 2023 10:00 p.m.
And that’s a wrap. The AP has called the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. At TPM we wait for two media…