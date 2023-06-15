Latest
8 mins ago
Bernie Kerik Pitched Mark Meadows on ‘$5 to $8’ Million Plan To Reverse Trump 2020 Loss
30 mins ago
Rudy Giuliani Used A Female Alias In Emails About Plan To Overturn The Election
on March 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.
7 hours ago
Abbott Busses Migrants To Los Angeles, Continuing Effort To Out-MAGA DeSantis
11 hours ago
Trump Has Lots Of Ways To Delay His Trial Until The ’24 Election

Stop for Two Minutes

By
|
June 15, 2023 4:25 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

We need to keep our momentum going in this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. I know it’s easy to put things off. I do it all the time. So I wanted to ask if you can take a two minute time out from whatever you’re doing at this moment and contribute to this year’s drive. Like literally right now. If you’re a member you don’t even need to get out your credit card. Its super simple and fast. Just choose whatever amount you feel comfortable making. It helps us so much. Just click right here.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: