Stop for Two Minutes

Latest
8 mins agoBernie Kerik Pitched Mark Meadows on ‘$5 to $8’ Million Plan To Reverse Trump 2020 Loss
30 mins agoRudy Giuliani Used A Female Alias In Emails About Plan To Overturn The Election
7 hours agoAbbott Busses Migrants To Los Angeles, Continuing Effort To Out-MAGA DeSantis
11 hours agoTrump Has Lots Of Ways To Delay His Trial Until The ’24 Election
Latest Editors' Blog
|June 14, 2023 10:42 p.m.
Now that Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez has filed paperwork to seek the Republican presidential nomination, I’m finally going to…
|June 14, 2023 2:32 p.m.
We’re approaching a key milestone: halfway to our goal in this year’s TPM Journalism Fund drive. We started this year’s…
|June 14, 2023 10:01 a.m.
For now I’ll put this out there simply as an impression, an intuitive or atmospheric one. I think Donald Trump…