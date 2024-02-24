Latest
South Carolina Republican Primary

By
|
February 24, 2024 5:00 p.m.
Polls will be closing soon in South Carolina, where Donald Trump is widely expected to demolish Nikki Haley in the state where she once served as governor. Read Kate Riga’s take on where things in today’s issue of the The Weekender.

Author Headshot
John Light (@LightTweeting)  is TPM's managing editor, based in New York. He previously worked as a producer for Bill Moyers and WNYC and has written for The Atlantic, Slate, Reuters and Grist.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
