South Carolina Republican Primary

Polls will be closing soon in South Carolina, where Donald Trump is widely expected to demolish Nikki Haley in the state where she once served as governor. Read Kate Riga’s take on where things in today’s issue of the The Weekender.
Latest
9 hours agoThe Rising Cost of the Oil Industry’s Slow Death
1 day agoNew Tennessee Marriage Law Takes Aim At Obergefell
5 days agoA Central Figure In The Abramoff Corruption Scandal Is Helping MTG Become A ‘Real Player’ On Capitol Hill
2 weeks agoDemocrats Flip George Santos’ Old Seat, Cutting Into Republicans’ Slim House Majority
Latest Editors' Blog
|February 23, 2024 4:08 p.m.
Sen. Steve Daines (R) of Montana heads the Senate Republican campaign committee, which today sent out a memo to all…
|February 23, 2024 3:20 p.m.
For weeks political observers have been having fun with Donald Trump’s decision to launch if not a hostile then what…
|February 22, 2024 4:07 p.m.
As I noted yesterday, the Alexander Smirnov news is either confirmation of what we already knew or else spurs a…