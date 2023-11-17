Sounds Like There’s Quite a Story Here

Latest
November 17, 2023 5:44 p.m.
You’ve probably seen the news that Open AI, which created ChatGPT, has fired CEO Sam Altman because the board concluded he was “not consistently candid in his communications with the board.” Yikes. He was sacked as CEO and removed from the board. I come at this with no knowledge of the inner workings of the company or Altman. But when a board out of the blue fires a CEO at the helm of a company that has skyrocketed to around $80 billion in value and is at center of huge bets about future economic gains across the economy you have to assume that something really, really bad must have happened.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
