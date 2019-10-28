Sondland Is Going to Get Hurt

Latest
Check out the copy of the prepared remarks, obtained by TPM, which Lt. Col Alexander Vindman will deliver tomorrow to the House Impeachment inquiry. They shed new light on many fronts in the story. But they appear to directly contradict the account of EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland on key points.

As I mentioned last week, Sondland stands out here as neither ethical or moral enough to see that this plot was wrong and limit his involvement accordingly nor experienced enough at being evil to lie about it effectively.

