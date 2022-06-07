So Where Are We Here?

Updated at 3:22 PM eastern

As always, it’s fascinating to hear from you about what you hear from your senators on a Roe protecting bill and the filibuster. I wanted to give you a quick summary of what we’ve heard so far.

So far we have these Senators who have either publicly stated support for a Roe bill and changed filibuster rules or their offices told constituents that they did.

Yes and Yes

Sheldon Whitehouse (RI)

Tammy Baldwin (WI)

Cory Booker (NJ)

Bernie Sanders (VT)

Pat Leahy/Peter Welch (VT)

Maggie Hassan (NH)

Pretty Clear

TPM Reader CK spoke to staffers from Sen. Feinstein and Padilla. Those staffers both said they supported reforming the filibuster and also Roe legislation but weren’t sure if they had spoken specifically to the two together. So pretty close but a bit of ambiguity.

For some reason that isn’t clear to me multiple Massachusetts TPM Readers had all their calls go to voicemail at the offices of Sens. Warren and Markey. (Warren especially has been pretty clear on her opposition to the filibuster on apparently everything.)

Officially HMMM

Jack Reed’s office told TPM Reader MK that Reed supported Roe-protecting legislation but the staffer wasn’t sure about changing the filibuster rules to allow it to pass.

A staffer in Robert Menendez’s office who spoke to TPM Reader DM did not want to answer.

A staffer in the office of Angus King told TPM Reader PL that he definitely supported a Roe bill but that he “struggled” over the filibuster. The conversation went on from there describing his struggles, fears that Republicans would pass bills, etc. This is not surprising. King was one of the hardest to convince on the voting rights carve out that 48 senators voted for a few months ago.

TPM Reader AB was told by staffers in the offices of Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray that neither has taken a public stance on the issue, that Cantwell, according to a staffer, “supports a talking filibuster.”

What have you heard?