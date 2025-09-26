Latest
Lynn - 10/24/19 - A classroom at the Pickering Middle School. As Beacon Hill lawmakers debate boosting to the state's school spending formula, we explore the limits to how much the extra money can do in the North Shore city of Lynn, particularly when it comes to special education programming and the district's aging and deteriorating schools. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Meghan Irons) Topic: (xxlynn)
4 hours ago
Scandal-Plagued Oklahoma Schools Chief Ryan Walters Steps Down to Lead Anti-Teachers Union Group
5 hours ago
Kristi Noem Fast-Tracked Millions in Disaster Aid to Florida Tourist Attraction After Campaign Donor Intervened
24 hours ago
Every Living Former Fed Chair is Urging the Supreme Court to Stop Trump from Removing Lisa Cook
1 day ago
RFK Jr. Finally Gets Around to Bringing His War on Medical Science to Abortion

Sinclair Backs Down

By
|
September 26, 2025 3:29 p.m.
Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

As I’ve written a few times, we can’t over-read any single move in the broad contest over big societal institutions obeying or resisting Trump administration diktats. But Sinclair Broadcasting just announced they’re ending their “preemption” of the Jimmy Kimmel show. Even their own statement seems to make clear that while they asked for concessions from ABC/Disney they didn’t get any.

Sinclair is of course the more ideological of the two affiliates owning companies. NexStar’s angle seems more transactional, though its leadership also seems Trumpy beyond that. So why did this happen? I have no direct knowledge. We shouldn’t read too much into any one move in this drama. It’s possible that the White House/Brendan Carr sent out word that they want to move on from this specific fight. The more likely explanation is that, unlike most of Sinclair’s past gambits, this one is highly visible. It shines a bright light on the fact that this big corporation plays games with what you’re allowed to see. Most people know there’s a local ABC affiliate. They knows there’s an ABC network. They have little sense there are these intermediate companies that can call these shots. And this involves some big and culture-influential cities — Washington, DC, Seattle, Portland, St Louis out of a total of 40 stations.

It’s another example that you want these issues to be engaged in the most visible way and to touch people outside the normal political conversation.

Send comments and tips to talk at talkingpointsmemo dot com. To share confidential information by secure channels contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor for News:
Deputy Editor for Audience and Strategy:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: