Latest
45 mins ago
Right-Wing Justices Haggle Over Law Used To Nab January 6 Rioters
22 hours ago
Trump’s First Day Ends In Another Attempt To Get Out Of It
1 day ago
Trump Becomes Just Another New York Criminal Defendant During First Day In Court
1 day ago
MAGA Election Denialism Still Has A Firm Grip On Red California County

Send Me Your Local Story: Great Abortion Skedaddle of 2024

By
|
April 16, 2024 1:41 p.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

We talked about Rick Scott last night and Kari Lake before that. But there are clearly Republicans around the country realizing they’d just gotten off on the wrong foot with abortion. It turns out they can totally be good friends. 15 weeks? 24 weeks? Why not 80 weeks? Some of them are thinking real big. Anyway, I’m curious to hear about the stories that aren’t making national headlines. I know there are more. Can you send me yours from your neck of the woods? Same email address as always: talk (at) talkingpointsmemo dot com, as seen on Jeopardy ™.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: