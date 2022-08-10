Latest
53 mins ago
Trump Refuses To Answer NY AG’s Questions, Invokes 5th Amendment
2 hours ago
Trump To Finally Sit For Deposition In NY Attorney General Investigation
U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo on a white law enforcement vehicle.
5 hours ago
How 2 DC Watchdog Groups Blew Open The Trump Administration’s Deleted Texts Scandal
18 hours ago
Classified To Whom? Questions Swirl Around Classified Docs At Mar-a-Lago

Senate Map Expanding

By
|
August 10, 2022 11:18 a.m.

I’m not saying I expect to see a new Democratic senator from North Carolina. But the Democrats’ senate map is expanding. There have been four polls of the North Carolina Senate race since mid-June (Budd v Beasley), three of them GOP-funded. Their margins for Democrat Cheri Beasley have been, in order, Beasley – 5, Beasley -3, Beasley +2, Beasley +4. That’s a pretty nice trend for Beasley.

North Carolina has been a heartbreaker for Democrats in recent cycles. I’m not predicting a Democratic pick up. But this is clearly a competitive race. At a minimum Republicans are going to have to fight to hold that seat.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
  • Senate Map Expanding
    By
    |
    August 10, 2022 11:18 a.m.

    I’m not saying I expect to see a new Democratic senator from North Carolina. But the Democrats’ senate map is…

  • As One Does
    By
    |
    August 10, 2022 10:47 a.m.

    At the end of a lengthy statement attacking New York AG Tish James, Trump admits he took the 5th.

  • Nota Bene: 8.10.22
    By
    |
    August 10, 2022 10:39 a.m.

    * Judge tells Rudy Giuliani no dice (sub. req.). He must appear before a Fulton County grand jury next week…

  • Perspective and Calm in the Storm
    By
    |
    August 9, 2022 2:52 p.m.

    So here we are, an FBI raid on the ex-President’s Florida compound. (Some of you say we are following GOP…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: