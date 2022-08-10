Senate Map Expanding

I’m not saying I expect to see a new Democratic senator from North Carolina. But the Democrats’ senate map is expanding. There have been four polls of the North Carolina Senate race since mid-June (Budd v Beasley), three of them GOP-funded. Their margins for Democrat Cheri Beasley have been, in order, Beasley – 5, Beasley -3, Beasley +2, Beasley +4. That’s a pretty nice trend for Beasley.
North Carolina has been a heartbreaker for Democrats in recent cycles. I’m not predicting a Democratic pick up. But this is clearly a competitive race. At a minimum Republicans are going to have to fight to hold that seat.