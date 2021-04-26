SCOTUS To Consider New Right to National Concealed Carry

We start with the fact that the right to individual gun ownership, enshrined by the Supreme Court since 2008, is a novel manufacture, not something any court or reasonable person thought existed prior to NRA activism of recent decades. Now the Supreme Court has chosen to hear a case which could manufacture an individual right to carry weapons outside the home in every state in the country. In other words, national and automatic ‘concealed carry’.

The specific law being challenged is a New York law which requires those seeking a concealed carry permit to demonstrate a special need for self-defense. In other words, your general belief in arming yourself or mere paranoia isn’t enough. You need to demonstrate a specific and tangible need. Until relatively recently, such laws were commonplace around the country. But there’s been a move in many red states to make such permits available to anyone.

It is another illustration of the cost of Republican court packing at all levels and especially on the Supreme Court.