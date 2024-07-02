SCOTUS Also Changed Constitution To Help Trump Overturn NY State Felonies

In addition to a plainly corrupt and unconstitutional decision, SCOTUS appears to have added rules of evidence fine print which will likely invalidate Trump’s felony conviction. Here’s TPM Reader WT, a TPM alum and now lawyer (and expert commentator on Trump’s various New York litigations) …

Yesterday’s decision handed Trump an even bigger gift that initial headlines have suggested. SCOTUS has effectively federalized the two state prosecutions against him. (Note: As I type this, news is already breaking that Trump’s sentencing in his New York conviction is likely to be delayed.) Reading yesterday’s opinion, I’d be shocked if Trump ever gets sentenced. More likely, his NY conviction will get overturned before it even gets up to appeal.

Here’s why. Up to this point, the strength of prosecutions in Georgia and New York has been that they were largely, if not entirely, inoculated from intervention by the federal judiciary. Sure, there’s a narrow pathway from state courts to the Supreme Court, but New York and Georgia had lots of tools to prevent that outcome.) Not anymore. The kicker comes in Part III.A of the opinion, which constitutionalizes new rules of evidence for presidential prosecutions. (This section was the only bridge too far for Barrett, but it still got five votes and so is the law of the land.)

The majority’s decision, and Barrett’s concurrence, reads like a transcript of evidentiary hearings that happened throughout Trump’s New York trial. And, in short, the trial court adopted Barrett’s approach to considering evidence from Trump’s time in office—an approach which, as of yesterday, is unconstitutional (agains, see p. 31 of the majority’s opinion). Did any of that evidence actually matter to the outcome in New York? Who knows… and that’s the point. The trial court is going to be hard-pressed to say that any possible error here was harmless; SCOTUS went out of its way to say that admitting basically any such evidence is prejudicial.

Bottom line: Roberts has a knack for writing opinions that are bad on their face, and worse below the surface. Add Trump v. United states to the list of “worse than it looks.”