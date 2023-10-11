Latest
Scalise Wins Speakership Nomination, But House Republican Circus May Continue 
2 hours ago
Arguments On South Carolina’s Maps Show How Thoroughly Supreme Court Broke Redistricting
19 hours ago
Santos Indicted Over Credit Card Scheme That Was First Reported By TPM
21 hours ago
Key Trump Attorney Fights To Have 2020 Coup Arguments Legitimized

Scalise Defeats Jordan in House GOP Caucus Vote

By
|
October 11, 2023 1:45 p.m.
There were a lot of press reports that Jim Jordan had the momentum in the House GOP fight for the Speakership. But they held the caucus vote today and Steve Scalise won 113 to 99. Importantly, these caucus votes are secret ballots. So those reports might have been accurate as a measure of what members were telling reporters. But a secret ballot is another matter.

Normally, this would mean that Scalise will now become Speaker. But of course we’re not in the world of normal. This is the House GOP caucus. My understanding is that Jim Jordan still hasn’t officially responded to his defeat. I also hear there’s a move to push the floor vote up to this afternoon rather than waiting for tomorrow. Presumably that’s to get the vote done before anyone gets any ideas about making trouble.

We could have a new Speaker of the House by the end of the day.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
