Where Things Stand: Santos Office Forwarded Constituent Calls To Office Of NY GOPer Who Wants Him To Resign

The glitch was only temporary, but, man, it’s gold. You really can’t make this stuff up (unless you are George Santos).

Long Island news outlet Newsday has the goods.

Constituent callers attempting to reach Santos’ office on Thursday morning were apparently forwarded directly to the office of Rep. Nick LaLota, a fellow New York Republican who was one of the first to speak out against Santos after the New York Times‘ bombshell report on his lies broke last month. LaLota has since joined calls from the Nassau County GOP and other local Republican officials for Santos to resign.

The issue with the call redirection was fixed by Thursday afternoon, Newsday reported. But LaLota’s office got an earful from constituents about the disgraced Santos, who has not weathered one single day in Congress thus far without a new revelation about his lies or dysfunctional office surfacing. An entertaining glimpse at the Santos phone errors, from Newsday:

“Unfortunately, this is not George Santos’ office — or fortunately, depending on your perspective,” said Adam Saccardi, LaLota’s director of constituent services, who answered the phone. “Trust me, you’re not the first person to have this happen to them. It seems that Santos is having his phones forwarded, and somehow we won the lottery and are getting his calls,” Saccardi told Newsday. “So we’ve been working with the House telecom people to undo that, but as you’ve observed, it’s still happening.”

It should be noted that during a wildly unhinged conversation with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Steve Bannon’s radio show earlier this month, Santos made elaborate promises to be a shoe leather congressman, focused on the real issues plaguing his constituents instead of getting caught up in the D.C. swamp. Which, LOL:

“You know, we’re fielding calls in the office, already people are asking for, as simple as White House tour tickets,” he told Gaetz. “Which we’ve already engaged with the White House liaison, we are requesting passport issues and, then all the way to the issue that’s very near and dear in my community, which is we have an organized crime that’s taking carjackings and that’s to a whole new level in my district, which is it’s plaguing a very specific wealthy part of my district, Old Westbury, Brookville, Upper Brookville.”

The Best Of TPM Today

Here’s what you should read this evening:

New from Kate Riga in TPM Prime: Were The Supreme Court Justices Investigated In The Dobbs Leak Probe?

Read our coverage of the report here: Supreme Court Releases Report On Dobbs Leak

Also NEW from Hunter Walker on the bizarre Solomon Pena case: Conspiracy Spiral: Alleged Shooting Mastermind Emerges As Central Figure In New ‘False Flag’ Theories

And another scoop on the Santos front from Josh Kovensky and Kate Riga: CEO Of Santos-Linked Ponzi Scheme Claimed To Seek Funding In Belarus, Russia

MAGA-Loving, Conspiracy Theorist MTG Picking Fights With Far-Right Allies To Try And Appear Legit

Yesterday’s Most Read Story

Trump’s Disappearing and He Knows It — Josh Marshall

What We Are Reading

Every American could feel the pain of Washington’s next showdown — CNN

How the Arizona Attorney General Created a Secretive, Illegal Surveillance Program to Sweep up Millions of Our Financial Records — ACLU

Biden world giddy at MTG, Gosar, and Boebert being placed on Oversight — Politico