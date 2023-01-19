Latest
Where Things Stand: Santos Office Forwarded Constituent Calls To Office Of NY GOPer Who Wants Him To Resign

This is your TPM evening briefing.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Nassau County party chairman, Joseph G. Cairo Jr. and other New York Republican officials call... WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) leaves the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Nassau County party chairman, Joseph G. Cairo Jr. and other New York Republican officials called on Santos to resign as investigations grow into his finances, campaign spending and false statements on the campaign trail. Santos announced in a tweet that he would not resign. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 19, 2023 6:27 p.m.

The glitch was only temporary, but, man, it’s gold. You really can’t make this stuff up (unless you are George Santos).

Long Island news outlet Newsday has the goods.

Constituent callers attempting to reach Santos’ office on Thursday morning were apparently forwarded directly to the office of Rep. Nick LaLota, a fellow New York Republican who was one of the first to speak out against Santos after the New York Times‘ bombshell report on his lies broke last month. LaLota has since joined calls from the Nassau County GOP and other local Republican officials for Santos to resign.

The issue with the call redirection was fixed by Thursday afternoon, Newsday reported. But LaLota’s office got an earful from constituents about the disgraced Santos, who has not weathered one single day in Congress thus far without a new revelation about his lies or dysfunctional office surfacing. An entertaining glimpse at the Santos phone errors, from Newsday:

“Unfortunately, this is not George Santos’ office — or fortunately, depending on your perspective,” said Adam Saccardi, LaLota’s director of constituent services, who answered the phone.

“Trust me, you’re not the first person to have this happen to them. It seems that Santos is having his phones forwarded, and somehow we won the lottery and are getting his calls,” Saccardi told Newsday. “So we’ve been working with the House telecom people to undo that, but as you’ve observed, it’s still happening.”

It should be noted that during a wildly unhinged conversation with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Steve Bannon’s radio show earlier this month, Santos made elaborate promises to be a shoe leather congressman, focused on the real issues plaguing his constituents instead of getting caught up in the D.C. swamp. Which, LOL:

“You know, we’re fielding calls in the office, already people are asking for, as simple as White House tour tickets,” he told Gaetz. “Which we’ve already engaged with the White House liaison, we are requesting passport issues and, then all the way to the issue that’s very near and dear in my community, which is we have an organized crime that’s taking carjackings and that’s to a whole new level in my district, which is it’s plaguing a very specific wealthy part of my district, Old Westbury, Brookville, Upper Brookville.”

