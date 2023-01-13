Prime Only Members-Only Article

Santos Finally Finds Some Friends

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 4: Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., center, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., right, are seen on the House floor during a vote in which House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., did not receive enough votes to become Speaker of the House on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
By
|
January 13, 2023 10:43 a.m.

We’ve mentioned a few times that during Kevin McCarthy’s marathon week of votes to become speaker, George Santos was conspicuously cozying up to far-right players like Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert. Those are the kind of people you want to have on your side if you’re girding for a battle with the “fake news” media and the “GOP establishment.” It seems to be paying off. Yesterday Matt Gaetz interviewed Santos on Steve Bannon’s show and the spin was pretty clear. “One thing I know about this town, they come for the fighters,” Gaetz said opening the interview, “And they’re coming for George Santos like nothing I’ve seen in quite some time.”

