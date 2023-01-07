The Battle of George Santos

Covering the on-going implosion of George Santos is, in a way, mostly fun and games. But we saw over the last four days how it will soon be something rather different. If you watched TV and photographic coverage of the Speakership drama Rep. Santos spent a lot of time on the floor with Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Greene and Lauren Boebert. Indeed, he seemed glued to them increasingly over the course of the four days. I doubt that is an accident. If there are any GOP reps you want in a foxhole with you against the “fake news” media and the GOP’s RINO establishment, it’s these three. This cannot be an accident.

Right now there are 212 Democrats and 222 Republicans. That will move to 213 to 222 after the special election in Virginia next month. If Santos were to resign he would be replaced in a special election and Democrats would be solid if not strong favorites to win that race. If a Democrat was elected that would move the numbers to 214 to 221. In that scenario Republicans can only lose three members on any vote.