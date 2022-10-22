Latest
3 hours ago
The Working-Class-Jobs Candidate In The Era Of Resentment
18 hours ago
What Kind Of Game Is Trump Playing With The Special Master?
22 hours ago
Jan. 6 Committee Issues Trump Subpoena With Special Focus On His Use Of Signal
23 hours ago
Biden Vows He ‘Will Not Yield’ To GOP’s Debt-Ceiling Extortion On Medicare And Social Security

Sacheen Littlefeather

At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando who won for his role in The Godfather. She carries a letter from Brando in which he explains he re... At the 1973 Academy Awards, Sacheen Littlefeather refuses the Academy Award for Best Actor on behalf of Marlon Brando who won for his role in The Godfather. She carries a letter from Brando in which he explains he refused the award in protest of American treatment of the Native Americans. MORE LESS
By
|
October 22, 2022 10:15 a.m.

If you’re of a certain age you likely remember the Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who Marlon Brando chose to receive and ultimately refuse on his behalf the Oscar he won for his appearance in The Godfather. She died earlier this month at age 75. Her appearance at the Oscars in 1973 was the scene of immense controversy at the time and the Academy actually issued a formal apology to her shortly before her death. This morning I read this column in The San Francisco Chronicle which claims that her entire life story of Native American ancestry (specifically White Mountain Apache and Yaqui) was fabricated.

This is a pretty big claim, needless to say. The article focuses on the testimony of her two sisters who say that not only did Littlefeather not have Native American ancestry but that her personal story of childhood privation and an abusive and alcoholic Native American father was also fabricated. We should always have some caution about delving into the conflicting accounts and recollections of any single family. They have histories, interpersonal disputes that are hard for us as outsiders to understand or litigate. But the column by Jacqueline Keeler doesn’t rely exclusively on the accounts of Littlefeather’s sisters, Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi. Keeler also presents a fairly detailed genealogy of Littlefeather’s going back several generations which includes no native ancestry whatsoever.

In short, Littlefeather’s background was Anglo (French, German and Dutch) on her mother’s side and Mexican-American on her father’s. She was born Maria Louisa Cruz in Salinas, California in 1946. Her father was born in Oxnard but had ancestry in Mexico. Of course, most Mexicans have mixed or Mestizo backgrounds, which means that part of their ancestry is native to the Americas. But Keeler found no ties to any recognized tribal entity on either side of the border going back several generations. And through her public life Littlefeather claimed to be a member of a specific federally recognized tribe, The White Mountain Apache. They apparently have no record of her membership or any connection to her.

It is further important to note that recognition by a federally recognized tribe isn’t the end of the story on what can be a highly fraught and controversial issue within the broader Native American community. Not all tribes have federal recognition. And there are real questions and controversies about how different tribes count or approve their members. Indeed, there are cases in which people of mixed African and Native ancestry have been written out of various tribes. In any case, my point is simply that there’s a lot of controversy over these things and controversies that are hard to discuss intelligently or with much standing if you’re not very well versed in them or part of these communities. But Keeler appears to show that there’s no evidence of Native ancestry or even claims of Native ancestry in her family predating her.

Obviously, we have to take the word of Keeler that she compiled the ancestry record she claims. But I certainly assume the Chronicle would do and has done that basic level of factchecking. The article presents what seems like very compelling case that Littlefeather’s story was simply not true. She was a Mexican American woman born in California in the middle of the 20th century with no documented Native American ancestry or connection to any recognized or unrecognized Native tribe in the United States or Mexico. After the famed moment in 1973 Littlefeather spent the rest of her life involved in various forms of Native activism.

Given how serious a claim or charge this is and the fact that I’m coming to it with no background knowledge I want to leave open the possibility that there’s some counterclaim or rebuttal. But again, the article seems pretty conclusive.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
  • Sacheen Littlefeather
    By
    |
    October 22, 2022 10:15 a.m.

    If you’re of a certain age you likely remember the Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress who Marlon Brando chose…

  • Again in Arizona
    By
    |
    October 22, 2022 12:45 a.m.

    Militia types in tactical gear monitoring ballot drop off boxes to make sure nothing seems fraudy to them.

  • Into the Clown Abyss
    By
    |
    October 21, 2022 9:41 p.m.

    A rather amazing column by the Post’s Dana Milbank about the situation in Nevada outside of Las Vegas. All the…

  • Who’s Footing Elon’s Bill?
    By
    |
    October 21, 2022 6:51 p.m.

    It’s quite difficult to see from the business press whether Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is about to go through…

Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: