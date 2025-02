To share confidential tips about events unfolding in the federal government you can contact me on Signal at joshtpm dot 99 or via encrypted mail at joshtpm (at) protonmail dot com.

After turning the entire Social Security Administration upside-down over this Elon Threat email, which I described barely a half hour ago in this post, an email was just sent out basically saying “never mind.”

“Pursuant to updated OPM guidance, responses to the email from sender “HR” dated Saturday, February 22, are voluntary. Non-responses are not considered a resignation.”

This seems to follow the OPM guidance memo issued on February 5th, which I described here this morning.