The Perfect Storm at the Social Security Administration

I just did some reporting where I got a tangible and upsetting wake-up call about the real-world impacts of Elon Musk’s weekend email stunt. You’ve likely heard that last week acting Social Security Commissioner Michelle King was abruptly compelled to resign after raising objections about DOGE accessing confidential Social Security information. She was replaced by a mid-level Social Security Administration data analyst named Leland Dudek, who at the time of his elevation was being investigated by SSA officials for providing to DOGE unauthorized access to SSA data. Presumably because Dudek is now the acting Social Security Commissioner, SSA is one of the federal agencies telling employees they must respond to the DOGE/Musk email. Because of this, the public’s access to the national Social Security 800 line is being immediately impacted.

Early this afternoon I spoke to Jill Hornick, a 33-year SSA employee who is also a union representative, specifically the administrator director F.O. of AFGE Local 1395 that covers the state of Illinois. As Hornick explained to me, the SSA is today trying to triage both officially notifying all 800 number representatives that they must provide their accomplishment list to DOGE/OPM (this has to be done with formal meetings) and then also allowing them time away from their 800 number duties to actually write out their emails. In other words, they’re trying to make sure they do this in such a way that all the 800 representatives aren’t writing their Elon emails at the same time and no one can answer calls. Needless to say, what’s created this crisis posture is the fact that all of this is being demanded on one day’s notice. According to the email, all the replies must be submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. tonight.

In theory we all know this. But it’s worth remembering that the people who call this number are overwhelmingly people over 65, often much more elderly than that, and often people for whom Social Security checks are their primary or only source of income. In other words, calling the Social Security help line isn’t like calling the cable company because ESPN isn’t working. These are mostly seniors who are in what are by definition stressful and often frightening circumstances of need. If you can wait, it’s probably not a great day to call the SSA 800 number.

Hornick also explained to me the longer-term staffing crises at SSA, many of which long predate President Trump’s inauguration. SSA doesn’t appear to have been the target of firings yet, though they have gotten the various “Fork” emails. But DOGE overseers have already begun canceling the leases at various SSA offices around the country. Meanwhile the permanent nominee to become SSA Commissioner is Frank Bisignano, a tech executive and major Republican donor. He has said that his plans to deal with delays and staff shortages at SSA is to replace humans on the 800 help line and in other areas with AI. So you get a sense of what’s coming down the pike.

I plan on bringing you more soon on these broader issues already affecting SSA, many of which are due to underinvestment over many years by administrations of both parties, but which are now being pushed to crisis levels by DOGE.