Rubio Pushes Fauci/PRC Conspiracy Theory

Yesterday I reminded everybody that it’s important to keep up on the right wing media ecosystem to understand what Republican politicians are saying. In this instance, Republicans have galloped far past the possibility that a lab leak may have been the origin point for the COVID. They’re now pushing the idea that Anthony Fauci was involved in the experiments which created COVID and has conspired with the Chinese to cover-up the lab leak which created COVID.

As you can see from this tweet this morning, Sen. Marco Rubio is pushing just that idea.

The Wuhan lab conducts experiments that turn natural animal viruses which aren't transmissible in humans into new ones that are Fauci knew this & supports this controversial practice Which may be why he has always downplayed the lab leak theory — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 11, 2021

You can see he’s softened it up a bit for general public consumption. But that’s what he’s saying.