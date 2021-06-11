Latest
Prominent Yogi-Turned-Trump Fanatic And Crew Charged With Capitol Conspiracy
The Bogus Maricopa Audit Has Become A Mecca For MAGA Politicians Nationwide
Paltry GOP Support For Jackson Previews Party's Refusal To Support Biden SCOTUS Noms

Rubio Pushes Fauci/PRC Conspiracy Theory

June 11, 2021 7:51 a.m.

Yesterday I reminded everybody that it’s important to keep up on the right wing media ecosystem to understand what Republican politicians are saying. In this instance, Republicans have galloped far past the possibility that a lab leak may have been the origin point for the COVID. They’re now pushing the idea that Anthony Fauci was involved in the experiments which created COVID and has conspired with the Chinese to cover-up the lab leak which created COVID.

As you can see from this tweet this morning, Sen. Marco Rubio is pushing just that idea.

You can see he’s softened it up a bit for general public consumption. But that’s what he’s saying.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
