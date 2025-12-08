© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump convened the meetin... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump convened the meeting as reports released today say the U.S. economy contracted 0.3% in the first quarter of 2025, the first negative reading in three years, fueled by a massive surge in imports ahead of the administration's expected tariffs. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) MORE LESS

I’ve written a number of times over the years about the fact that Americans mostly believe that the post-World War II world order is the normal state of things. Of course, it is not. The last 80 years are unparalleled in global history for their general prosperity, lack of great power wars, a fairly predictable system of global rules. One has to say the obligatory caveats about all the ways the United States honored its values and rules in the breach, the slow run of proxy conflicts it participated in or fomented around the world. But these caveats only serve to illustrate the larger point in a paradoxical way. Things can always get worse and getting worse — conflict, instability, mass death — are the normal order of things in world history. Even a thin appraisal of the American ascendency shows its close to uniqueness in this regard.

Want to keep reading?

Join and get The Backchannel member newsletter along with unlimited access to all TPM articles and member features.

JOIN TPM
Josh Marshall is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
Includes: 
Latest In The Backchannel
More From The Ed Blog