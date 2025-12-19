WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 2: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the White House on November 2, 2025 after taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in We...

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 2: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the White House on November 2, 2025 after taking off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS