Latest
3 hours ago
The GOP’s Secret To Protecting Gerrymandered Electoral Maps? Claim Privilege.
1 day ago
A Look At What The DC Jan 6 Indictment Says About Chesebro
2 days ago
BREAKING: CHESEBRO REACHES PLEA DEAL IN GEORGIA RICO CASE
3 days ago
Jackson: Supreme Court Does Not Endorse 5th Circuit’s ‘Extraordinary’ Interference In Louisiana Map Case

Retaliation

By
|
October 22, 2023 12:00 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

According to Israeli media reports, the Mossad and Shin Bet (Israel’s international and domestic intelligence agencies) have created a new unit with the Hebrew acronym Nili, to track down and kill all the Hamas fighters who participated in the October 7th incursion into southern Israel which left more than 1,400 Israelis dead, mostly civilians.

According to Israel the attack was carried out by the Nukhba (elite) Force, a naval commando unit of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassem Brigades, Hamas’s military wing.

Press reports suggest the attack was carried out by roughly 2,500 Nukhba fighters.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: