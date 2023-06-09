Latest
2 hours ago
Supreme Court’s Alabama Decision Already Affecting Case That Could Shift Congressional Makeup
21 hours ago
How The Supreme Court’s Alabama Decisions Affected The 2022 Election — And Could Shape 2024
Ketanji Brown Jackson
24 hours ago
Medicaid Wins Big At Supreme Court Despite Fears That Right-Wing Majority Would Hobble Program
1 day ago
Supreme Court Delivers Major And Unexpected Win For Voting Rights

Resist the Drama

By
|
June 9, 2023 10:27 a.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
NEW!
A FREE email newsletter from Josh Marshall An email newsletter from Josh Marshall

It’s hard not to feel a sense of the weightiness of this moment. But it’s worth resisting that feeling, stepping back from it. It grants Trump too much. If you brazenly commit crimes again and again there’s a good chance you’ll get charged with a crime. That’s normal and commonplace. It is as predictable as night following day, the order of the seasons. This case doesn’t even include the constitutional wrinkles of judging actions as head of state. These are alleged crimes Trump committed as an ordinary citizen: theft of government documents, obstruction of justice, lying to federal agents.

Nor is there really any defense. He was not allowed to have the documents; he clearly did have them; he was asked to return them; he refused. Critically — and I think this is what assured an indictment — he is alleged to have taken multiple affirmative acts to conceal his possession of the documents. That really locks down any space for claiming a good faith misunderstanding.

Resist some of the drama.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: