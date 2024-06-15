Reminder: Log In Not Functioning

Just a reminder that we are currently doing a major site upgrade, specifically tied to our membership system, and no one can currently log in to the site. If you’re a member there’s an email about this in your inbox that you should have received yesterday. And you can see the post two posts down in the Editors’ Blog. This is a weekend long project. As noted below, we apologize for the inconvenience. But I assure you it’s both necessary and worthwhile. You don’t need to change your password. There’s no technical issue with the log in. It’s just not available through most of this weekend.
2 days agoRepublicans Play Down State Efforts To Ban IVF As They Block Federal Bill To Protect It
2 days agoMen-Only, Christian-Only Secret Society Gets More Secret
2 days agoUnanimous Supreme Court Shoots Down Bid To Restrict Abortion Drug Mifepristone
3 days agoGOP Sens Scramble To Find Reason To Oppose IVF Bill, Warning Of An ‘Anti-Religious Agenda’
|June 15, 2024 8:56 a.m.
In politics and in our personal lives we are often spinning ourselves in circles searching for explanations of the inexplicable…
|June 14, 2024 5:32 p.m.
This weekend we’re going to be doing some very important site maintenance to upgrade our membership system. The site will…
|June 14, 2024 12:45 p.m.
Josh and Kate convene for an insta-pod on the Supreme Court’s major mifepristone decision. You can listen to the new…