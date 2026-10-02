Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page is being displayed on a smart phone with the Meta icon visible in the background, commemorating the 20th anniversary of Facebook's founding, in this photo illustration taken in Brussel...

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page is being displayed on a smart phone with the Meta icon visible in the background, commemorating the 20th anniversary of Facebook's founding, in this photo illustration taken in Brussels, Belgium, on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

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