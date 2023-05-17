This doesn’t really tell us one way or another about the merits of what Joe Biden is currently doing or just what he’s doing – negotiating or not. But it’s a key part of this debt ceiling hostage drama that gets way too little attention: Kevin McCarthy isn’t able to negotiate on behalf of the people who run the GOP caucus, namely the House Freedom Caucus. Let’s say Joe Biden negotiates a deal with Kevin McCarthy. That will almost certainly lead to a follow-on stand off in which Freedom Caucus members make further demands which McCarthy has to accede to. I could play this out in twenty different ways. But you get the idea. It also matters since there’s not really time for that further drama before you hit the final cliff. McCarthy is not really operating as the leader of the House but rather the stalking horse of the House Freedom Caucus.
Latest
6 hours agoMcCarthy Calls On Ethics Committee To Move ‘Rapidly’ On Santos Investigation Amid Dem Resolution To Expel Him
6 hours agoDems Decry ‘Disturbing’ Ties Between Paul Gosar Staffer And Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes, Call For Investigation
7 hours agoNorth Carolina Was Supposed To Join ERIC. Now GOPers Want To Block The Effort Over Far-Right Conspiracy Theories
13 hours agoTexas Moves One Step Closer To Asking SCOTUS To Rewrite National Immigration Law
Latest Editors' Blog
-
|May 16, 2023 4:12 p.m.
TPM Reader MM doesn’t think people see what’s coming … I’m not sure, after reading 9 reader responses, that people…
-
|May 16, 2023 2:26 p.m.
DeSantis campaign sends Ron to Iowa with brief to seem like a normal person.
-
|May 16, 2023 2:23 p.m.
From TPM Reader SB … How do you explain Biden’s actions? why the heel turn, and why now? He had…