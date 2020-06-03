Remarkable, Remarkable

Latest
June 3, 2020 5:15 p.m.

Only a couple hours ago, the AP reported that the Pentagon was beginning to send regular Army troops deployed to DC back to their home bases. Now Secretary Esper has abruptly reversed that order. Seems very likely that the White House found out – quite possibly from the news report – and ordered Esper to reverse course.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
