Readers Respond #1

The first of several responses from TPM Readers to yesterday’s Backchannel …

FWIW – I keep finding myself wondering whether, in terms of American politics, we are experiencing something of a rerun of Reagan’s reelection. The current situation, of course, differs in all kinds of ways from the situation around New Years, 1984. The geopolitical realities are very, very different. American society has become much more polarized since then, and much more unequal. Climate change did not loom in anything like the same way. Gerrymandering had not become an art form, and neither major political party included millions of people who had explicitly soured on democracy and lived within an epistemic bubble.