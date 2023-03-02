Readers on the “Lab Leak Theory” #6

From TPM Reader CR …

You got good advice from readers in your Lab Leak posts #1 – #3. The last one, not so much.

I do think it could be significant that the lab leak nonsense is surfacing in the same week as rather hawkish Congressional hearings and some weapon-rattling by usual suspects, but in a different way than correspondent #4. Namely, that the hawkish faction wants to stir things up, and Lab Leak is one of their tools. Is it possible that Chris Wray is just a little bit hawkish? Hm?