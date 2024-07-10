Readers Chime In #7

A fairly vitriolic note from TPM Reader JD …
Just to be clear, I was absolutely on team Biden is the nominee and anything else is crazy before the debate. And I’ve tried to be measured in my emails since, but I’m kind of reaching my limit with the Ridin for Bidens. So this is for all the readers who think the solution is uniting behind Biden because of dominance politics or whatever: you cannot construct some facade of strength around a man who is so evidently, pitifully weak. Not in an election in a democracy where he has to actually appear in public. What do you think the rest of this campaign is going to be like after the Democrats fall in line? Just for starters, what do you think’s gonna happen with this next debate in September?
I started off feeling sad about this, an accomplished president facing the indignities of age, etc. But Biden’s behavior — “as long as I do my goodest”, demanding everyone fall in line, not even a token acknowledgment that he has work to do, not even an “Over the next four months I will show the American people…” — has basically destroyed my sympathy and replaced it with growing rage. And all the Bidenites saying we need to shut up and emulate the GOP and insist black is white are just making me angrier. You know the core difference between Democrats and Republicans? The authoritarian shitheads telling us to shut up and fall in line behind Dear Leader don’t yet control the Democrats.