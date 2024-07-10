Readers Chime in #1

From TPM Reader AO …
It is utter madness that the Democratic party is going to circle the wagons around Biden and think that we will all fall in line. The polling since the debate has been terrible. He cannot win.
I love Joe. He has accomplished so much. FFS, I have a 2024 Biden bumper sticker on my car. I give money. I told everyone who said he was too old that they were being ageist. Then I watched the debate (or the first twenty minutes of it before I had to turn it off and go take a very long, depressed walk).
I saw cognitive decline. Not a bad night. Something much different than that.
He needs to drop out. If Democratic leaders can’t find the courage to tell him he cannot win, then we will destroy our democracy because of their lack of courage. Clearly, I can’t make him drop out. But I am going to start calling my elected officials every day & asking them to get on board. I have been a huge supporter. But everything changed. Today, James Carville is making sense to me. That’s how crazy things have gotten.
This is a freakin ten alarm fire. Elected officials need to tell Joe to drop out. Let’s honor him for all he has accomplished. And move forward. Enough.