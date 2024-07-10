Readers Chime in #1

From TPM Reader AO …

It is utter madness that the Democratic party is going to circle the wagons around Biden and think that we will all fall in line. The polling since the debate has been terrible. He cannot win.

I love Joe. He has accomplished so much. FFS, I have a 2024 Biden bumper sticker on my car. I give money. I told everyone who said he was too old that they were being ageist. Then I watched the debate (or the first twenty minutes of it before I had to turn it off and go take a very long, depressed walk).