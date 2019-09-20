Latest
2 hours ago
Senate Candidate, Former Rep Lewis Once Said ‘Jewish Lobby’ Controlled GOP
4 hours ago
How Trump’s Attempt To Attack Biden Turned Into The Ukraine Scandal
4 hours ago
Ex-Overstock.com CEO Sells $90m In Shares, Says ‘Deep State’ Out To Get Him

Worth A Read

By
|
September 20, 2019 3:44 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

As part of the Covering Climate Now coalition’s week devoted to climate coverage, we published a few great Cafe pieces that really get at the politics of climate action.

All four that we published are worth a look, but we had two particularly insightful posts from political science researchers.

Mark Muro and David Victor at the Brookings Institution look at the impacts climate change will have on deep red states in the southeast, suggesting that opposition to environmental action there may not be as entrenched as we think.

Matto Mildenberger, a political science professor at University of California Santa Barbara, looked at support for climate change among Republicans, showing that climate denialism doesn’t actually dominate the party’s voters.

These two pieces really get you thinking about the ways in which we should be talking about climate change and trying to persuade climate skeptics to care.

We’ve also got an op-ed on how climate change has taken a particularly bad toll on our national parks already and a piece urging 2020 Democrats to better prepare to combat misleading anti-climate rhetoric.

If you want to check out all of our climate coverage this week, click on the “Covering Climate Now” tag at the bottom of this post.

Author Headshot
Caitlin MacNeal (@caitlinmacneal)  is TPM's special projects editor, based in Washington, D.C. She first came to TPM as a newswriter, and his written for HuffPost, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: