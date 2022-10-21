Latest
3 hours ago
Jan. 6 Committee Issues Trump Subpoena With Special Focus On His Use Of Signal
3 hours ago
Biden Vows He ‘Will Not Yield’ To GOP’s Debt-Ceiling Extortion On Medicare And Social Security
4 hours ago
Special Master Calls Out Trump For Blown Deadline
4 hours ago
WaPo: Iran, China Intel Was Among Classified Docs Seized At Mar-a-Lago

Re-Boris Plan Sweeping UK

By
|
October 21, 2022 11:24 a.m.

Just after soberly noting that in some ways the UK political fabric appears stronger and more resilient than our own I’m hit with this news: a return of Boris Johnson to Number 10 is rapidly emerging this morning as a real possibility. Johnson along with Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt (somehow not a Bond series name) appear to be the three contenders now.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: