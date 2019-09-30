Rapid Developments on the Australia Front

Latest
September 30, 2019 7:38 pm
A few developments just now on the Australia front emerging out of the Australian press. Here is a letter the Australian Ambassador to the US wrote to Bill Barr in May 2019 offering full assistance in Barr’s effort to investigate the origins of the Russia probe. It is cc’d to Mick Mulvaney at the White House.

Here is a Twitter thread from another Australian reporter giving some timeline and context. The gist is this: When Trump and Barr first announced Barr’s investigate the investigators operation, Australia said it would assist the US if asked. Then on May 25th Trump had a major public tantrum threatening Australia. That apparently led to the Ambassador’s letter above.

So we see a common pattern. Initial efforts to steer at least somewhat clear followed by Trump tantrums and threats followed by more escalating obsequiousness and cooperation from the country in question.

Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
