Editors' Blog

Ralph Norman Doesn’t Completely Embarrass Himself

by
08.11.26 | 9:34 pm
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 6: Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to attendees at the GOP stump event held for Republican candidates for Senate at the Charleston Rifle Club in Charleston, S.C., o... UNITED STATES - AUGUST 6: Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks to attendees at the GOP stump event held for Republican candidates for Senate at the Charleston Rifle Club in Charleston, S.C., on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Late-Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) sister Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) will both advance to an Aug. 25 runoff to determine which Republican will appear on the ballot in November to replace Graham after his unexpected death earlier this summer. The Associated Press projected Graham’s sister would advance early in the night, but it was unclear if Norman or Rep. Russell Fry (R-SC) would clear the hurdle until moments ago when the AP determined Norman would advance as well. None of the candidates were able to secure the majority of the vote to avoid a runoff.

With 90 percent of the vote counted Norman trails Graham Nordone significantly, with 23% of the vote to her 33% in tonight’s special election.

Norman recently badly lost the primary for the Republican nomination for governor alongside fellow Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

While President Trump has mostly thrown his weight behind Graham Nordone, endorsing her as Graham’s interim replacement and calling on her to run for the the seat permanently, Norman has demonstrated his allegiance to Trump and his holy war on elections. As TPM readers, you’ll recall that TPM broke the news that Norman urged the White House to invoke “Marshall Law” in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
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