Where Things Stand
Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and John McGuire (R-VA). TPM illustration/Getty Images.

Republicans’ Red-Scare-Meets-Islamophobia Midterms Strategy Gets More Desperate

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08.11.26 | 5:37 pm

Nancy Mace Mixes Her Faux Feminism With Fresh Islamophobia

In today’s edition of Where Things Stand, I want to unpack a few examples of the Republican midterms messaging strategy that we’re tracking as the party grasps at increasingly dangerous and racist threads to campaign on in lieu of any cohesive policy platform.

President Trump has, in part, put them in this position with his legislative fixation with the SAVE Act voter suppression bill, but it is also hard to spin any of the legislative work Republicans have done the last two years as making life more affordable for working class Americans when it has, in fact, largely done the opposite (tax cuts for the wealthy, gutting the social safety net, funding ICE’s campaign to terrorize American cities, etc.)

As my colleague Josh Kovensky reported back in April, Republicans in Texas carved out a path earlier in the midterms cycle to resurrect the George W. Bush-era Muslim panic as a winning strategy, both for the primaries and the fall general election, as a handful of Democratic primary winners have campaigned against Israel and the U.S.’s ongoing support for the Netanyahu administration’s war crimes in Gaza.

Republicans in Congress have since taken the messaging strategy to a very dark place. Here’s Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), for example, this week manufacturing hysteria about Sharia law in America in the wake of Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in the Democratic primary for Senate in Michigan last week.

Mace is not running for anything right now — she lost the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary in June and is not running for reelection — and has said she will return to the private sector when her term is up, so she is just doing Islamophobia for shits and gigs right now. (It’s neither here nor there, but her remarks also come laced with her usual brand of faux feminism where she purports to care about women’s issues while mostly attacking trans people and supporting anti-abortion measures she said she wouldn’t.)

Anti-ICE = Communism Now, Too!

In addition to the recent bout of anti-Islam rhetoric and xenophobia being resurrected by the Republican Party this cycle, I’ve also been tracking how Republicans are labeling anything Democrats support as “communism” amid the recent wave of progressive populist victories.

It began as general fearmongering from President Trump about how the nation is being taken over by godless communists and socialists in response to some Zohran Mamdani-backed candidates beating out incumbents or incumbent-backed Democrats in a few extremely blue New York City congressional districts. But Republican members of Congress have since taken cues from the top and run with it all in increasingly freakish ways. Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) escalated things last week when he claimed that Medicare for All is a “communist” policy.

Rep. John McGuire (R-VA) did something similar in a News Nation interview today when he suggested that humane immigration policies that Dems tend to support are actually “crazy communism.”

Rep. John McGuire: "It's common sense vs. crazy communism. Think about it — communist Russia uses mass migration. They weaponize their immigration laws to destabilize Europe, but in the US the Democrats are using those communist tactics with our border invasion." 🥴🥴🥴

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-08-11T18:53:14.868Z

It’d be funny if their lack of midterms messaging wasn’t sending the party in such diabolical directions.

Billionaires Will Not Save You, Literally

NBC News has the details on Meta billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht ignoring distress calls from a small skiff in the same waters as the billionaire’s yacht off the coast of Alaska last week. Instead, a 42-year-old tour boat called Wilderness Legacy stepped in to aid the boat in distress. Per NBC:

And when the captain of the tour boat announced Zuckerberg’s cutting-edge cruiser, which cost between $300 million and $390 million to construct, had been closer to the stricken skiff and hadn’t answered the radio call for help, “there was near unanimous booing,” passenger Michael Love posted on Bluesky.

More here: Mark Zuckerberg’s mega-yacht didn’t respond to call for help from small boat in Alaska

On That Note …

If you enjoy reading TPM, you probably know by now that we are a small independent media company that’s been around for 25 years, primarily thanks to the loyal support of individual readers. Unlike much of the mainstream media these days, we do not have any billionaire investors or hedge fund bros involved in our business operation and we are, therefore, able to operate independently.

We bring you the news that we think you should know and report on the rampant corruption of this political moment without fear of losing our jobs or getting shut down or other forms of reprisal that some in the journalism industry have to navigate (though, who knows what the future holds in an era when the federal government is treating dissent as terrorism).

TPM is a unique place to work. If you appreciate the journalism that we do or even the writing I do here, please consider contributing to the TPM Journalism Fund today. We’re less than $50,000 away from meeting our fundraising goal for the year. Regardless of your ability to give, thank you for reading <3

If You Read Anything From TPM Today, Read This

The Trump administration’s anti-immigrant agenda knows no bounds. Layla A. Jones and Josh Kovensky report on the docs that outline the admin’s plan for changes to political apportionment and Census data collection. It revives a Trump I effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count used to determine congressional representation: A New Draft Rule for the Census Seeks Sweeping Changes to How Political Power Is Allocated

Yesterday’s Top Story

Iran Says: ‘Desperate Orange Man Comes To Us Begging with Tears in His Eyes’

What I’m Reading

How ideas of a vast censorship network moved from the online fringe to Trump policy

One Woman’s Message From the Hell of ICE Detention

White House Asks Justice Department to Consider New Reflecting-Pool Prosecution

Nicole LaFond is TPM’s deputy editor for news, based in New York. She has also worked as the special projects editor and as a senior newswriter for TPM. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously covered education in central Illinois.
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Notable Replies

  1. Your transgender vegan granddaughter will ride to your house on her electric bicycle and pour public school kitty litter through your mail slot while reciting the Das Kapitalinshallahada if you don’t vote for Ken Paxton. It’s true. I paid Trump $1,000,000 to have the presidential daily briefing forwarded to my hotmail account every morning.

  2. transgender, vaccine free vegan granddaughter…

    FIFY

  3. NBC News has the details on Meta billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht ignoring distress calls from a small skiff in the same waters as the billionaire’s yacht off the coast of Alaska last week. Instead, a 42-year-old tour boat called
    Wilderness Legacy stepped in to aid the boat in distress. Per NBC:

    And when the captain of the tour boat announced Zuckerberg’s cutting-edge cruiser, which cost between $300 million and $390 million to construct, had been closer to the stricken skiff and hadn’t answered the radio call for help, “there was near unanimous booing,” passenger Michael Love posted on Bluesky.

    I am sure Zuck would have acted if it had been the Koru (Jeff Bezo’s yacht) and they had been out of gray poupon., Zuck doesn’t help the little people.

  4. When one’s political opponents are all communists, marxists, socialists, jihadists, etc it means none of them are because no thinking person buys it.

  5. Avatar for axel axel says:

    I’ll enter here, in this quiet corner of TPM. Reminder, Axel is mch. (I’ve had no time to follow up on fixing my computer woes and, besides, all the IT folks seem to be on vacation, before the onslaught of students.)

    My day today was all about a funeral for the 7-year old boy who died when he and his bicycle were hit by a car. (Well, my last few days have been.) His grandmother is someone I have known for years, more an acquaintance, but we always seemed to click, as she did with so many people. A lovely, wonderful woman. And two of our children were good friends, esp. in high school. In fact, after each had graduated (from a different) college and found themselves in NYC, they rented an apartment together. And later ended up marrying their college sweethearts. And kept in touch.

    Long story short, he ended up living and working here in town, where he and his wife were raising their three children. Last Thursday, their 7-year-old son was riding his bicycle, which he’d just gained some mastery of, and was hit and killed by a car (the driver almost certainly not at any fault – pity the poor driver, too).

    Such a sucker punch, gut wrenching to the whole community, the whole county. Young and some older lives get cut short here, as everywhere, by gun violence, for instance. Potential unrealized. But this little boy’s death is really hitting home.

    Hundreds of people turned out for his funeral service at the synagogue, where the two officiating rabbis made a point of explaining Jewish death traditions to the assemblage, many (maybe most) of whom were not Jewish. Many of us followed to his interment. I’ve attended a number of Jewish funerals in my time, but never of a child. This one was as beautiful as it was painful. I poured my bit of earth on his casket.

    It has just occurred to me that my daughter, baptized a Methodist with a Jewish godmother (funny things happen), will probably receive a Jewish burial. (Though she has never converted but is raising, with her husband, their children Jewish.) I doubt she has thought ahead about that. Today was hard for her. She’s in the midst of her own health worries. Her son is also seven and proudly riding his bike. I’m thinking now of when she and her BFF since kindergarten, a pediatrician with three children of her own, no less, found each other today. The way they clung to each other, her friend’s fingers clinging to my daughter’s back. And, since I know my daughter, hers clinging to her BFF’s back.

    Today confirmed what I have thought a number of times before. I want a Christian observance when I die, one that includes the mourner’s kaddish.

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