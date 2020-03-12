Progression of New Testing By Day

Testing in the United States remains drastically beyond testing in other countries, even before figuring in the scale of US population with dwarfs all but a few countries in the world. But it is ramping up. Here is a quick and dirty chart I just compiled with the data from the COVID-19 Tracking Project. This is the cumulative number of the number of people tested in the United States as updated each day.

(Click the chart to get a zoomed in version of the image for easier reading.)

A few points on the data. This is data taken directly from the COVID-19 Tracking Project, which we’ve discussed earlier. Their data drawn is directly from individual states and in some cases counties on a daily basis (their explanation of their process). Not all states are reporting the data. And they’re not all reporting it in the same way. It is likely the number for today will still go up. So the individual numbers shouldn’t be seen as absolutes but rather the most accurate counts we currently have available. But they are solid in terms of seeing the progression of testing over the last week.