Progress Report

By
|
June 9, 2023 12:11 p.m.
THE BACKCHANNEL
FREE EDITION
Obviously we didn’t anticipate that Trump would be indicted by federal prosecutors on the second day of our critical TPM Journalism Fund drive. So we’re focused on covering every dimension of this story while still doing everything we can to hit the number we need to make. We are off to a solid start, which is awesome and a great relief. But we’ve still got quite a ways to go. As of this morning we’re move than a third of the way there, roughly $180,000. (Thank you!) It would be great to get to the halfway point going into the weekend or as close as we can get to that milestone. If you have a moment this afternoon, wonderful. The link is right here.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
