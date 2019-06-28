Because we are humans we tend to think, confront the past and the future, in terms of symbols and moments. I’ve been reading through all your emails that I asked for last night and I was struck that one moment came up again and again: the Trump/Clinton debates, specifically the town hall style debate on October 9th, in which Trump seemed to stalk Clinton around the stage, getting into her space, looming over her. Reader after reader invoked that moment and said Harris clearly wouldn’t let that happen.

I don’t know if she or her strategists specifically were thinking of that moment. But as I wrote last night, her physical energy, body language and assertion of mastery and power were her biggest message of the evening. It was meant for last night but just as much, I think, Trump. She was telling voters clearly that she would put up with nothing from Trump.