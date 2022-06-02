Latest
ICYMI: Watch TPM’s Panel Discussion On A Post-Roe World

We explored what this dystopia will look like so you don't have to.
By
|
June 2, 2022 9:17 a.m.

Last week, TPM’s Kate Riga hosted a virtual panel discussion with experts and practitioners on the reality of a post-Roe world. Panelists for the TPM LIVE event were Jennifer Haberkorn of the L.A. Times, Lauren Rankin, writer, and columnist for Dame Magazine, and Kulsoom Ijaz, staff attorney with the Center for Reproductive Justice. In case you missed it, you can watch a recording of the event below.

Zainab Shah is TPM's Director of Audience. She was previously the strategy and operations lead at BuzzFeed.
