Latest
21 hours ago
States Pass Protective Bills To Get Ahead Of Far-Right Threats Against Election Workers In 2024
1 day ago
Judge Tosses Six Counts In Trump’s Georgia RICO Case
1 day ago
Federal Courts Crack Down On Legal Strategy That Has Given Trump Judges Massive Power
2 days ago
Ron Klain Thinks The Biden ‘Alliance’ Is Strong Enough To Withstand Gaza And Trump

Polls Eight Months Out

By
|
March 14, 2024 10:40 a.m.
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Elliot Morris, the new boss at 538, has up a helpful discussion on the question on the question of just what polls in March mean about the outcome of the November election. As you’d expect, they’re not terribly predictive. In fact, when Morris goes back through 538’s database, which goes back to the 1940s, they’re not really predictive at all and are frequently wildly off. You can read the piece for the examples. Of course that doesn’t mean they’re “wrong” necessarily. It just means they’re not predictive.

The big qualifier is that the big swings from earlier polls to final results have gone down over time. And the big driver of that is partisan polarization. The biggest example of a huge swing from March to November was Jimmy Carter being up by 14 points and then losing to Ronald Reagan by 10 points. Neither of those margins are remotely plausible today in a presidential general election. It just shows how many fewer voters are really up for grabs these days. The other factor which likely constrains movement in the polls, unique to this race, is the fact that the race is between, in effect, two incumbents. We literally know in advance what each man would be like as President.

Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Editors' Blog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: