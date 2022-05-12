Latest
4 hours ago ago
NYT: DOJ Now Investigating Trump Stashing Classified Docs At Mar-A-Lago
4 hours ago ago
RonJon Distances Self From Own Anti-Abortion Position
5 hours ago ago
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Five House Members
6 hours ago ago
Far-Right Vlogger Insists He Was Doing The Lord’s Work By Tanking Jan. 6 Plea Deal

Polls

By
|
May 12, 2022 1:43 p.m.

According to a new Monmouth Poll, abortion (25%) is now tied with the economy (26%) as the most important issue in the midterms.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: