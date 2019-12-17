Latest
UNITED STATES - MARCH 6: Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, is seen during a House Armed Services Committee hearing titled "Outside Perspectives on Nuclear Deterrence Policy and Posture," in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
5 hours ago
Maine Democrat Says He’ll Vote For Only One Article Of Impeachment
5 hours ago
Pelosi Says Trump’s Unhinged Letter To Her Is ‘Ridiculous’ And ‘Really Sick’
6 hours ago
Dem Senators Tell GOP Chairmen To Put Up Or Shut Up About Ukraine

Polls

By
|
December 17, 2019 11:53 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

With the President likely to be impeached tomorrow, we are likely to be entering into a period of some polling volatility. Remember that in the short-term polls fluctuate not only with changes in public opinion but what is called differential response. The excited or agitated side responds to pollsters more and the demoralized or disenchanted side does less. But for the moment, or over the course of the last week, the President’s support numbers have popped up. The numbers aren’t dramatic. But for instance they’re now up to 43.9% in the 538 trend chart. Still pretty poor for an incumbent president but ever so slightly past the edge of the band he’s been in for years. I wouldn’t put too much stock in a few days of numbers. But it is worth keeping an eye on.

Author Headshot
Josh Marshall (@joshtpm)  is editor and publisher of TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In Edblog
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: