Calling all musicians/composers/dexterous felines:
We at the Josh Marshall Podcast are taking submissions for a new and original show theme song!
Some quick guidelines:
- The clip should run about a minute and a half, two minutes max
- It should be high-quality audio
- We will pay for the winning submission
- We ask for these compositions by the end of July — send them to talk@talkingpointsmemo.com with “podcast theme song competition” in the subject line
Thank you to everyone who has already submitted — we can’t wait to listen!
-Kate, JMP co-host