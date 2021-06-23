Calling all musicians/composers/dexterous felines:

We at the Josh Marshall Podcast are taking submissions for a new and original show theme song!

Some quick guidelines:

The clip should run about a minute and a half, two minutes max

It should be high-quality audio

We will pay for the winning submission

We ask for these compositions by the end of July — send them to talk@talkingpointsmemo.com with “podcast theme song competition” in the subject line

Thank you to everyone who has already submitted — we can’t wait to listen!

-Kate, JMP co-host