WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) questions Judge Neil Gorsuch during the third day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
1 hour ago ago
Whitehouse Apologizes For Failing To Acknowledge Beach Club’s Lack Of Diversity
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the US Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
‘Utter Nonsense’: Judge Takes Aim At GOPers Who Downplayed Capitol Attack
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 23: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is swarmed by reporters as he leaves a meeting between a bipartisan group of Senators and White House officials as they attempt to come to a deal on the Biden administrations proposed infrastructure plan at the U.S. Capitol on June 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. After initial negotiations between the White House and Senate Republicans fell through a new bi partisan group of Senators came together with the hopes of reaching a deal for a much need infrastructure spending plan. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Joe Manchin
3 hours ago ago
Senators Acknowledge That Time Is Running Out For A Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Podcast Theme Song Competition

By
|
June 23, 2021 5:58 p.m.

Calling all musicians/composers/dexterous felines:

We at the Josh Marshall Podcast are taking submissions for a new and original show theme song!

Some quick guidelines:

  • The clip should run about a minute and a half, two minutes max
  • It should be high-quality audio
  • We will pay for the winning submission
  • We ask for these compositions by the end of July — send them to talk@talkingpointsmemo.com with “podcast theme song competition” in the subject line

Thank you to everyone who has already submitted — we can’t wait to listen!

-Kate, JMP co-host

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
