Note To Listeners: Slight Delay In Podcast This Week

December 6, 2022 2:21 p.m.

Just a quick note for our Josh Marshall Podcast listeners: due to scheduling conflicts (and by that I mean the Supreme Court hearing what might become the most important election law case in decades), we’ll be recording our weekly episode on Thursday, rather than Wednesday, of this week. Keep an eye on your feed and we’ll be back to regular programming next week.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
