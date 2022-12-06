Note To Listeners: Slight Delay In Podcast This Week

Just a quick note for our Josh Marshall Podcast listeners: due to scheduling conflicts (and by that I mean the Supreme Court hearing what might become the most important election law case in decades), we’ll be recording our weekly episode on Thursday, rather than Wednesday, of this week. Keep an eye on your feed and we’ll be back to regular programming next week.
Latest
9 mins agoWhat Trump Did In The Counties That The Special Counsel Subpoenaed
4 hours ago5 Carrots McCarthy Is Dangling In Front Of The MAGA Caucus As He Begs For The Speakership
5 hours agoSpecial Counsel Subpoenas At Least 5 Key Counties For Trump Comms Around 2020 Election
11 hours ago4 Things To Watch On Runoff Day In Georgia
Latest Edblog
-
|December 6, 2022 4:00 p.m.
Trump Organization found guilty on all seventeen counts in New York City trial. More shortly.
-
|December 6, 2022 3:27 p.m.
TPM’s Kaila Philo obtained a copy of the special counsel’s subpoena to the clerk of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin. You can…
-
|December 6, 2022 12:57 p.m.
I had been told by some that the appointment of Special Prosecutor Jack Smith was a problem since there would…