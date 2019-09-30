On Podcasting

By my last count, I subscribe to around 50 podcasts — more than enough captivating chatter to occupy my New York City commutes and jogs around the neighborhood. So when I came to TPM in the winter of 2017, I jumped at the opportunity to help bring yet another podcast into the world.

TPM’s own audio efforts have evolved over the years, from an interview show where Josh talked one-on-one with interesting guests to a weekly discussion between editors and writers on the stories we’re obsessed with at the time. What began as a passion project recorded on a couch in our New York City office’s break room has grown into a legitimate audio production operation. We’ve built out part of our office into a studio — with soundproofing panels, professional software and cozy over-ear headphones.

This is where you come in. Without TPM’s community of members, we could not invest in these new ways of bringing you the news. If you enjoy the podcast, you can support our efforts by joining TPM as a member.

So please take the time to join today, if you’re not already a member. And if you have any ideas about what you want to hear on the podcast, please drop us a line.